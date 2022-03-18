Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

