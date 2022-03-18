Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
NYSE:APT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -1.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.