Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TKNO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

