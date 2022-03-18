Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TKNO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
