Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ALT stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

