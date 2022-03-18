Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in Altimmune by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 812,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

