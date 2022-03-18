Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.
About Altimmune (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
