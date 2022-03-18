Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
