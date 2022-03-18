Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

