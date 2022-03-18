Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686,111 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 62.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

