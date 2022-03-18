América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Gap Down to $19.78

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $19.14. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 96,113 shares traded.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.