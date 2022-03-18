American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34. 4,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,044,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $955.99 million, a P/E ratio of 278.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

