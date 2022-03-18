American International Group Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

