American International Group Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

