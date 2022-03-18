American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,775,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $467.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.84 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

