American International Group Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genesco worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE GCO opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

