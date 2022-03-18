Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.