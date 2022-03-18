Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00.

AMKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

