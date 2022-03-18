Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. CommScope has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

