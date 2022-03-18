Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after buying an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

