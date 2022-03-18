Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.