Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) to post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.11. 71,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

