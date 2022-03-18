Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 213,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.