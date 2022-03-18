Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 213,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

