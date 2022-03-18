Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$921.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

