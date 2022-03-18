Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
TSE MMX opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$921.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
See Also
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.