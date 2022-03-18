Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $6,973,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.