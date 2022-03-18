Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,553 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 2,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,127. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.