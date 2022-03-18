Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $29.33

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 3,496,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,792. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource (Get Rating)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.