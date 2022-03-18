Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT at $51.33

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Stelco stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 22,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,917. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

