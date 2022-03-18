Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.67 $81.84 million $1.38 4.12 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.20 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -38.50

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 41.11% 45.87% 21.00% Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.58%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

