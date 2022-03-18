Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANGGF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

