Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £149.44 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,654 ($47.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £48.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,529.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,096.12. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

