Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,996.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 4,300 ($55.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 190,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

