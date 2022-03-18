ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

