Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $104,900.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AIRC stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.
About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.