Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $104,900.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIRC stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

