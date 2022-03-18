Apexium Financial LP Acquires Shares of 712 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.91. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

