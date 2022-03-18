Apexium Financial LP Purchases 2,616 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

