Apexium Financial LP Purchases 6,583 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 186,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the period.

QQQJ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

