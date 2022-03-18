Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 156,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.