Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 578,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,288. The company has a market cap of $859.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

