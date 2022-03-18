Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.96), with a volume of 861056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.83).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.
