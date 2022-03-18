Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,387,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 304.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

