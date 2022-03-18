Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.65. 44,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,710. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.