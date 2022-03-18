Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,214,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

