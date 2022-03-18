Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $200,000 in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ORGN traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 107.76 and a quick ratio of 107.76. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Origin Materials ( OTCMKTS:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

