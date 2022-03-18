Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EEMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. 312,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

