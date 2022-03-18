Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.83. The stock has a market cap of $411.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

