Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,556. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.