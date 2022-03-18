Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 315 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 581.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 53,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

