Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,721. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

