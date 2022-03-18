Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $114.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

