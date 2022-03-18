Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 316.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $126.00 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

