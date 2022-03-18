Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

