Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,751.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $232.14 and a 12-month high of $349.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

